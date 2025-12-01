Campbell Fighting Camels travel to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1) University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-4) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on Penn State for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Nittany Lions have gone 5-0 in home games. Penn State averages 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 0-4 on the road. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Fields Jr. averaging 3.4.

Penn State’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Penn State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayden Mingo is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Dominick Stewart is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

DJ Smith is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Dovydas Butka is averaging 14.9 points and 8.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

