Butler Bulldogs and the Northwestern Wildcats meet in Indianapolis, Indiana

Northwestern Wildcats (7-4, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 Big East) Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northwestern Wildcats (7-4, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Butler Bulldogs (8-3, 1-1 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern and Butler meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in non-conference play. Butler scores 87.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Wildcats are 7-2 in non-conference play. Northwestern is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Butler averages 87.4 points, 16.4 more per game than the 71.0 Northwestern allows. Northwestern averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Michael Ajayi is shooting 44.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 60.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 21.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Arrinten Page is averaging 15.1 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 87.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

