Booker posts triple-double, Carlton adds 21 points as No. 2 Texas cruises past UT Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and No. 2 Texas overwhelmed Texas Rio Grande Valley 110-45 on Wednesday night.

Texas (11-0) outscored UTRGV 60-6 in the paint and turned 29 Vaqueros turnovers into 39 points.

Booker, a two-time Associated Press All-American, had the sixth triple double in program history. She converted 14 of 19 shots from the field.

Justice Carlton scored 21 points, and had nine rebounds and three steals for Texas. Rori Harmon had a career-best 14 assists, against one turnover, and four steals. Harmon has one of the other five triple doubles by a Longhorn. Breya Cunningham and Kyla Oldacre scored 15 points each.

Jalayah Ingram led UTRGV (3-5) with 13 points. Kayla Lorenz and Gianna Angiolet scored 12 apiece. The Vaqueros shot 26.5%; seven of their 13 baskets were 3-pointers.

Texas has been without rotation players Aaliyah Crump (foot), Bryanna Preston (ankle) and Ashton Judd (knee) for its last six games. Judd has yet to appear in a game.

Teya Sidberry, a starter four times this season at power forward, joined them on Wednesday, missing the game with an injury still under diagnosis, according to the team. Sidberry left a game against North Carolina on Dec. 4 after catching an elbow to her eye. She returned to that game and started the next one, against Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 91, DELAWARE STATE 21

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Yarden Garzon and Oluchi Okananwa scored 18 points apiece, and Maryland set a program record for fewest points allowed with a win over Delaware State.

The Terrapins (12-0) have lost guards Lea Bartelme, Ava McKennie and Kaylene Smikle to season-ending knee injuries. They also held guards Saylor Poffenbarger and Addi Mack out of this one, but they weren’t needed in what was a blowout against this foe from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland’s previous record for fewest points allowed was 22, set Feb. 5, 1974, in a 60-22 win over Morgan State. The Terps made a run at that mark in this season’s opener, beating Loyola of Maryland 80-26. Then they broke it Wednesday.

Delaware State (3-8) had almost as many turnovers (30) as field goal attempts (38). Maryland finished with a 45-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

Aniyah Jones was the Hornets’ leading scorer with six points.

NO. 10 IOWA STATE 74, NO. 11 IOWA 69

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 30 points and 10 rebounds, Addy Brown had 20 points and 12 boards, and Iowa State held off Iowa’s comeback bid for a victory.

The Cyclones (11-0) led by 17 points late in the third quarter before Iowa went on a 26-12 run to make it a three-point game late in the second half.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie it, but Mackenzie Hare blocked Taylor McCabe’s 3-point attempt with 16 seconds left. Crooks then made a free throw to make it 73-69 and secure her fourth 30-point game of the season.

Chazadi “Chit-Chat” Wright made four 3s and finished with 21 points for the Hawkeyes (9-1). McCabe hit three 3s and had 11 points, and Kylie Feuerbach and Hannah Stuelke added 10 apiece.

Iowa had no answer for Crooks, who was nearly unstoppable when she caught entry passes into the post. Many of those came from Jada Williams, who had a career-high 12 assists to go with 11 points and five rebounds.

Crooks scored in double figures for the 78th straight game, the longest active streak in the country.

NO. 22 LOUISVILLE 93, BALL STATE 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Skylar Jones scored 20 points, Laura Ziegler added 15, and Louisville beat Ball State.

Mackenly Randolph scored 12 points and Imari Berry 10 for Louisville (9-3). Anaya Hardy also scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, the 6-foot-3 sophomore’s third career double-double.

Bree Salenbien, a Gonzaga transfer who went into the game leading the team in scoring (17.2 per game) and rebounding (10.0) this season, led Ball State (8-3) with 13 points in 23 foul-plagued minutes. Karsyn Norman scored 11 points, Tessa Towers added 10, and Zhen Verburgt finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Louisville never trailed and used a 13-3 run to take a 19-8 lead with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Towers made a jumper about a minute later that cut Ball State’s deficit to 21-12 at the end of the period. Jones hit a 3-pointer to open the second quarter and Louisville led by double figures the rest of the way.

Ball State missed its first 10 3-point shots and finished 4 of 19 (21%) from behind the arc.

Louisville shot 48% (35 of 73) from the field and hit 10 3-pointers.

