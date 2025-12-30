Bolanga scores 18, Utah Tech beats Southern Utah 80-66

SAINT GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noah Bolanga’s 18 points helped Utah Tech defeat Southern Utah 80-66 on Monday night in…

Bolanga also added eight rebounds for the Trailblazers (8-7, 1-0). Madiba Owona added 16 points while going 6 of 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) while they also had four steals. Jusaun Holt shot 4 for 11 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five rebounds and three blocks.

The Thunderbirds (4-10, 0-1) were led in scoring by Dylan Jones, who finished with 12 points. Southern Utah also got 11 points and two steals from Zach Bell. Elijah Duval also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

