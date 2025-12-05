Bellarmine faces Murray State following Wilson’s 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (4-4) at Murray State Racers (6-3) Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Murray State…

Bellarmine Knights (4-4) at Murray State Racers (6-3)

Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine faces Murray State after Michael Wilson Jr. scored 20 points in Bellarmine’s 99-60 victory over the Midway Eagles.

The Racers are 4-0 in home games. Murray State ranks fourth in the MVC with 15.9 assists per game led by Layne Taylor averaging 4.3.

The Knights are 1-3 in road games. Bellarmine ranks seventh in the ASUN with 14.3 assists per game led by Kenyon Goodin averaging 2.7.

Murray State is shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.2% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 79.0 points per game, 1.7 more than the 77.3 Murray State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 16.3 points for the Racers. Mason Miller is averaging 9.6 points.

Jack Karasinski averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Brian Waddell is averaging 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

