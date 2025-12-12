Arizona State Sun Devils and the Santa Clara Broncos square off in Henderson, Nevada

Santa Clara Broncos (8-2) vs. Arizona State Sun Devils (8-2)
Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State squares off against Santa Clara in Henderson, Nevada.
The Sun Devils are 8-2 in non-conference play. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Broncos are 8-2 in non-conference play. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jake Ensminger averaging 3.3.
Arizona State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Arizona State gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Sun Devils. Anthony Johnson is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 51.3%.
Christian Hammond is averaging 17.2 points for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 13.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
