Albany plays Vermont, aims for 7th straight home win

Vermont Catamounts (11-4) at Albany Great Danes (10-3)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Great Danes play Vermont.

The Great Danes have gone 6-0 at home. Albany ranks eighth in the America East with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Martina Borrellas averaging 5.4.

The Catamounts are 5-3 on the road. Vermont averages 68.9 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Albany makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Vermont has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Vermont averages 17.7 more points per game (68.9) than Albany gives up (51.2).

The Great Danes and Catamounts meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delanie Hill is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Great Danes, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals. Amaya Stewart is shooting 46.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Keira Hanson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc. Nikola Priede is shooting 54.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 60.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.3 points.

