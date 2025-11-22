Yale hosts Loyola (MD) following Therien’s 26-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-6) at Yale Bulldogs (0-5) New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-6) at Yale Bulldogs (0-5)

New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Yale after Lex Therien scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 69-50 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 at home. Yale averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-4 away from home. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Yale is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Yale allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’iara Odume averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Ciniya Moore is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.8 points.

Therien is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kimmie Hicks is averaging 8.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

