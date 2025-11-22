Yale hosts Loyola (MD) following Therien’s 26-point outing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-6) at Yale Bulldogs (0-5)
New Haven, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (MD) visits Yale after Lex Therien scored 26 points in Loyola (MD)’s 69-50 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.
The Bulldogs have gone 0-3 at home. Yale averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.
The Greyhounds have gone 0-4 away from home. Loyola (MD) is seventh in the Patriot giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.
Yale is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Yale allows.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ke’iara Odume averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Ciniya Moore is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.8 points.
Therien is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kimmie Hicks is averaging 8.7 points.
