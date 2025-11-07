Women’s College Basketball Preview: Maryland’s a Top 10 team, while Navy and Howard are projected to go dancing

The Women's College Basketball season tipped off this week with more than a few locals confident and hopeful.

The Women’s College Basketball season tipped off this week with more than a few locals confident and hopeful they’ll (at least) be competing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament that wraps up in Phoenix.

Maryland (25-8 last year and 13-5 in the Big Ten) begins the year ranked No. 10, their highest preseason ranking since 2021.

This year’s Big Ten will no doubt be difficult to negotiate again with No. 3 UCLA, No. 13 Michigan, No. 18 USC, No. 21 Iowa and No. 23 Michigan State.

Washington and Ohio State just missed the Top 25 while Minnesota, Illinois and Nebraska also received votes. Brace yourselves for an eventful January and February.

The Terrapins began their season with a bang Monday night, routing Loyola-Maryland 80-26 behind 18 points from Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa. Preseason Big Ten selection Kaylene Smikle (18 points, four rebounds, and two assists per game last season) sat out the game with a leg injury but will be the key cog this year, along with Indiana transfer Yarden Garzon (14 points, five rebounds and three assists with the Hoosiers last season).

Garzon is one of five foreign-born players on this year’s roster that includes two newcomers who started Monday evening: freshman guard Lea Bartelme (from Slovenia) and junior forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (England). Also returning is senior guard Saylor Poffenbarger.

Nonconference tests include home games with Georgetown this Sunday, Towson next Thursday, and George Mason on Sunday, Nov. 23.

While Big Ten play tips off Saturday, Dec. 7, the key stretch might be the trip to Los Angeles in mid-January that has the Terrapins visiting USC and UCLA.

Richmond (28-7 last year and 17-1 in the Atlantic 10) was ranked No. 24 in the preseason and was picked to win the Atlantic 10 this winter behind seniors Maggie Dugan (17 points with seven rebounds and four assists per game last winter) and Rachel Ullstrom (15 points with five boards) plus rebounding machine Tierra Simon (nine points and nine rebounds a game).

But they’ll be tested by George Mason (27-6, 14-4) who won the conference tournament for the first time in program history last March to play in their first NCAA Tournament. Zahirah Walton (15 points and six rebounds) was a preseason First Team and All-Defensive Team selection, and the redshirt junior will get plenty of help from guards Kennedy Harris and Hawa Komara. The two teams meet twice this winter: in Fairfax on Sunday, Jan. 25, and in Richmond on Saturday, Feb. 7.

VCU (12-19, 5-13) was picked seventh and will once again lean heavily on Mary-Anna Asare (seventh in the A-10 in minutes played last season, fifth in scoring and three-pointers made).

George Washington (13-18, 5-13) begins a new era with Ganiyat Adeduntan taking over after leading Colgate to the WNIT last March. She’s no stranger to Foggy Bottom or success, having been an assistant at GW from 2017-21 that included a trip to the 2018 NCAA Tournament. She’ll build around sophomore guard Gabby Reynolds.

Georgetown (12-19 last season and 4-14 in the Big East) finished 10th in the conference last year and was picked seventh this fall (one guess as to which school is the preseason favorite). Darnell Haney looks to blend six transfers into his roster that includes returning senior and preseason honorable mention guard Victoria Rivera. Defending National Champion UConn drops by D.C. on Thursday, Jan. 22.

Navy looks to build off last year’s 19-12 showing (11-7 Patriot League). The Midshipmen are the preseason conference favorite and are led by preseason Player of the Year Zanai Barnett-Gay (19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists per game as a freshman).

Coach Tim Taylor enters his sixth season at the helm with a group more than capable of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

American (1-29, 1-17) last played in the Big Dance four years ago, and Kelly Killion enters her first season with the Eagles looking to replace last winter’s top scorer and rebounder in Cecilia Kay who transferred to St. Joe’s. She does have starters Laura Nogues, Molly Driscoll, and Anna Rescifina returning.

Howard (22-12, 12-2 MEAC) fell to Norfolk State in the Conference Tournament title game last year, and even though the Bison lose Destiny Howell to graduation, head coach Ty Grace’s team is the preseason favorite in the conference this year. They’re led by seniors Zennia Thomas and Nile Miller.

