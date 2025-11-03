Oluchi Okananwa shines in her Maryland debut as No. 10 Terrapins rout Loyola 80-26

Oluchi Okananwa scored 18 points, and No. 10 Maryland was able to go deep into its roster in an 80-26 rout of in-state opponent Loyola on Monday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 18 points, and No. 10 Maryland was able to go deep into its roster in an 80-26 rout of in-state opponent Loyola on Monday night.

Saylor Poffenbarger added 11 points, and six other Maryland players scored at least six. The Terrapins (1-0) used 13 players in all, 12 for over 10 minutes. It was the fewest points allowed by Maryland since Feb. 5, 1974.

Maryland is coming off a Sweet 16 appearance, with Poffenbarger, Kaylene Smikle and Bri McDaniel returning. Smikle (leg) and McDaniel (knee) didn’t play in this season opener, but transfers Okananwa (Duke) and Yarden Garzon (Indiana) were in the starting lineup and contributed.

Garzon had six assists.

Kimmie Hicks led Loyola with eight points.

The Greyhounds (0-1) were most competitive early, finishing the first quarter down 18-11. Then they scored 15 points in the next three periods combined. Okananwa started the second with a pair of 3-pointers, then Poffenbarger added one of her own. A layup by Okananwa and a 3 by Garzon capped a 14-2 run.

Maryland was up 38-15 at halftime and 68-21 after three.

Lex Therien, Cristina Garcia and Hicks were all back for the Greyhounds after season-ending injuries in 2024-25. Therien had five points and seven rebounds.

But the Terrapins smothered their Patriot League foes, holding them to a 1-for-23 shooting stretch that spanned the latter half of the third quarter and most of the fourth.

Maryland had a 35-6 edge in points off turnovers, a 32-10 advantage in the paint and outscored Loyola 15-0 in second-chance points. The Terps made more 3-pointers (10) than the Greyhounds had field goals (nine).

Loyola: Hosts La Salle on Thursday night.

Maryland: Hosts Maryland-Baltimore County on Thursday night.

