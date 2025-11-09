Williams leads Charleston Southern against Citadel after 22-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Citadel after Luke Williams scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 106-71 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Citadel finished 5-25 overall a season ago while going 5-12 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Charleston Southern went 10-22 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

___

