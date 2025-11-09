Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Williams leads Charleston Southern…

Williams leads Charleston Southern against Citadel after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 9, 2025, 4:42 AM

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at Citadel Bulldogs (1-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern visits Citadel after Luke Williams scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 106-71 victory over the Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles.

Citadel finished 5-25 overall a season ago while going 5-12 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 12.3 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Charleston Southern went 10-22 overall with a 3-14 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up