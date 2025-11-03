Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Washington opens season at…

Washington opens season at home against UAPB

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts UAPB for the season opener.

Washington went 13-18 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

UAPB went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 8.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up