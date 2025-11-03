Washington opens season at home against UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts UAPB for the season…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts UAPB for the season opener.

Washington went 13-18 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Huskies allowed opponents to score 75.5 points per game and shoot 46.8% from the field last season.

UAPB went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 2-17 on the road. The Golden Lions averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 8.6 bench points last season.

