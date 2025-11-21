Wake Forest squares off against Memphis in Nassau, Bahamas

Memphis Tigers (1-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays…

Memphis Tigers (1-3) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays Memphis in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Demon Deacons have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaylen Cross averaging 2.0.

Memphis finished 29-6 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Tigers gave up 73.4 points per game while committing 18.0 fouls last season.

