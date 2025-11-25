Villanova hosts Old Dominion after Battle’s 21-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at Villanova Wildcats (4-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5;…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at Villanova Wildcats (4-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Villanova after Jordan Battle scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Villanova is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs have gone 0-4 away from home. Old Dominion is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

Villanova scores 82.2 points, 7.5 more per game than the 74.7 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion scores 7.7 more points per game (75.1) than Villanova allows (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 20.4 points. Matthew Hodge is shooting 52.1% and averaging 12.6 points.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. LJ Thomas is averaging 13.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

