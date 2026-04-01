Coach John Andrzejek leaves Campbell basketball: ‘The institution now has different priorities’

John Andrzejek stepped down as Campbell’s men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, citing the school’s shifted priorities in a post on…

John Andrzejek stepped down as Campbell’s men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, citing the school’s shifted priorities in a post on social media.

“Over the last 6 months, it has become clear that Campbell has made the decision to shift their commitment from basketball,” Andrzejek wrote. “Simply put — the institution now has different priorities, and they are not compatible with putting the kind of team on the floor that you deserve. As difficult as this is, I respect the decision and understand it as one that the University feels it must make in what are unprecedented times in higher education.”

Andrzejek joined Campbell in 2025 after a two-year stint as an assistant at Florida, where he helped lead the Gators to a national title.

In his sole season in Buies Creek, he led Campbell team to a 16-18 overall record and an 8-10 record in Colonial Athletic Association play. Campbell was eliminated in the semifinals of the CAA Tournament with a 74-64 loss to Monmouth.

The coach said he explored several options with Campbell’s athletic department in hopes to move forward with the team, but it became clear that the school cannot support the program.

“Despite months of intense work and collaboration with AD Hannah Bazemore and our terrific athletics administration, and several creative options that were proposed and thoroughly explored, there are no pathways that the institution will support to fund the program appropriately moving forward,” he wrote.

Andrzejek will join Louisville as associate head coach, serving under coach Pat Kelsey, Campbell said in a statement.

Louisville (24-11, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) earned a No. 6 seed in the men’s March Madness bracket in 2026. The Cardinals were eliminated after a 77-69 loss to No. 3-seeded Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A national search for Campbell’s next coach will begin immediately, the school said in its statement.

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