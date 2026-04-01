Michigan’s Elliot Cadeau gets medical attention for possible allergic reaction before Final Four

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau received medical attention for a possible allergic reaction while his…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau received medical attention for a possible allergic reaction while his teammates were flying to Indianapolis for the Final Four.

Detroit radio station WWJ 950 posted a video on X on Wednesday showing a covered individual being wheeled out of Michigan’s player development center on a gurney and loaded into an ambulance.

Michigan later confirmed it was Cadeau, who complained of a possible allergic reaction.

“Elliot alerted the medical staff that he may have had an allergic reaction to something that he ate,” the team said in a statement. “The doctors evaluated Elliot and he is fine. Out of an abundance of caution, he is receiving medical supervision and will be traveling to Indianapolis later today.”

The school said Cadeau will meet the team in Indianapolis, where Michigan is set to take on Arizona on Saturday night in a Final Four clash between No. 1 seeds.

The Wolverines are chasing their first national title since 1989 and second in program history.

Michigan’s backcourt took a hit late in the regular season when key reserve LJ Cason had a knee injury, forcing coach Dusty May to lean on Roddy Gayle and Trey McKenney to play more.

Cadeau averages 10.2 points, a team-high 5.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 27 minutes a game. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention while helping the Wolverines win the conference championship.

Directing a high-scoring offense, Cadeau has at least seven assists in each of Michigan’s four games in the NCAA Tournament. He had 17 points and 10 assists in the win over Tennessee that lifted the team to the Final Four.

The 6-foot-5 Cadeau, who is from New Jersey, is in his first season with the Wolverines after transferring from North Carolina. He started in 68 games over the previous two years for the Tar Heels. He has not missed a game in three seasons, playing in 112 straight games.

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