Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UNC Asheville takes on…

UNC Asheville takes on Lipscomb following Wright’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:42 AM

Lipscomb Bisons (0-2) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (0-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Lipscomb after Justin Wright scored 33 points in UNC Asheville’s 93-90 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

UNC Asheville finished 21-11 overall last season while going 13-1 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 7.5 steals, 4.2 blocks and 9.9 turnovers per game last season.

Lipscomb went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Bisons averaged 78.6 points per game last season, 32.0 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up