Chevy Chase archaeological researcher, YouTuber facing 9 second-degree rape charges

Michael Raul Bilecky, a 41-year-old archaeological researcher from Chevy Chase who appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience," was arrested and is facing multiple rape and assault charges.

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A 41-year-old archaeological researcher and explorer from Chevy Chase, who shared his experiences and theories on “The Joe Rogan Experience” in early February, was arrested later that month and is facing multiple rape and assault charges.

Michael Raul Bilecky, creator of the “Pillars of the Past” YouTube show, faces nine counts of second-degree rape without consent, a felony charge, and nine counts of second-degree assault, which is a misdemeanor, according to online court records. The offenses allegedly occurred from April 2025 to January 2026.

Bilecky was arrested Feb. 27, the same month in which his episode with Rogan was released, Montgomery County District Court records indicate. Montgomery County police obtained a warrant for his arrest two days earlier.

Read more at Bethesdamagazine.com.