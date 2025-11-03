SMU Mustangs open season at home against the Grambling Tigers

Grambling Tigers at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Grambling for the season opener. SMU…

Grambling Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Grambling for the season opener.

SMU finished 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 64.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

Grambling finished 12-7 in SWAC action and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Tigers shot 36.2% from the field and 26.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.