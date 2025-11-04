Live Radio
SMU begins season at home against Grambling

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:51 AM

Grambling Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Grambling in the season opener.

SMU finished 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Grambling went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 22.7 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

