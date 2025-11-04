SMU begins season at home against Grambling

Grambling Tigers at SMU Mustangs Dallas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Grambling in the season opener. SMU…

Grambling Tigers at SMU Mustangs

Dallas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts Grambling in the season opener.

SMU finished 10-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mustangs averaged 11.9 assists per game on 23.2 made field goals last season.

Grambling went 15-15 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 22.7 points off of turnovers, 14.8 second-chance points and 2.0 bench points last season.

___

