Saint Mary’s wins 80-49 over North Texas

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis had 23 points in Saint Mary’s 80-49 win against North Texas on Friday. Lewis…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Mikey Lewis had 23 points in Saint Mary’s 80-49 win against North Texas on Friday.

Lewis shot 7 for 14 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gaels (4-0). Paulius Murauskas scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds. Joshua Dent went 4 of 7 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding seven assists.

Je’Shawn Stevenson finished with 16 points and two steals for the Mean Green (3-2). David Terrell Jr. added 12 points for North Texas. EJ Horton also recorded seven points, two steals and two blocks.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 17:13 remaining in the first half. The score was 47-17 at halftime, with Lewis racking up 18 points. Saint Mary’s extended its lead to 64-29 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.