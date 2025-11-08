Live Radio
College Basketball

Palek’s 20 points lead Missouri State over Northwestern Oklahoma State 106-57

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 10:24 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Keith Palek III had 20 points in Missouri State’s 106-57 victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Palek also had seven rebounds and eight assists for the Bears (2-0). Darrion Sutton added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Zaxton King finished with 12 points.

Max Alexander led the Rangers in scoring, finishing with 17 points and two steals. Chris Tippins added 11 points for Northwestern Oklahoma State. Kenny Burns III had 10 points.

Palek led the Bears with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 55-21 at the break. Missouri State pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 37-point lead to 45 points.

