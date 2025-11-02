Live Radio
Pacific hosts UCSD for season opener

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

UCSD Tritons at Pacific Tigers

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts UCSD in the season opener.

Pacific finished 15-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and bench points last season.

UCSD finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

