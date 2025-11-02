Pacific hosts UCSD for season opener

UCSD Tritons at Pacific Tigers Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts UCSD in the season opener.…

UCSD Tritons at Pacific Tigers

Stockton, California; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific hosts UCSD in the season opener.

Pacific finished 15-19 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Tigers averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and bench points last season.

UCSD finished 20-16 overall a season ago while going 8-7 on the road. The Tritons averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.3 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.