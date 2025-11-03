Live Radio
Oregon State tips off season at home against North Dakota State

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:43 AM

North Dakota State Bison at Oregon State Beavers

Corvallis, Oregon; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beavers -8.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State starts the season at home against North Dakota State.

Oregon State finished 15-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Beavers averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 16.4 from the free-throw line and 21 from beyond the arc.

North Dakota State finished 8-6 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Bison averaged 10.4 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 4.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

