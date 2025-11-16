Okananwa, Poffenbarger help No. 9 Terps ease past Princeton, 84-68

Sara Oluchi Okananwa scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Saylor Poffenbarger added 19 and No. 9 Maryland never trailed en route to an 84-68 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Sara Oluchi Okananwa scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Saylor Poffenbarger added 19 and No. 9 Maryland never trailed en route to an 84-68 victory over Princeton on Sunday.

Addi Mack added 15 points for the Terrapins (5-0) despite exiting for about three minutes of the third quarter to receive treatment on an apparent left ankle injury.

Maryland went 17 of 18 from the foul line.

Madison St. Rose scored 20 points and sank three 3-pointers, and Olivia Hutcherson added 19 points in Princeton’s first game against a ranked opponent. The Tigers (2-1) were outrebounded 39-28 while narrowly failing to become the first team to hold Maryland under 80 points.

Maryland gave back most of its 26-10 lead from the end of the first quarter before for taking control for good with a 12-0 spurt early in the third.

Yarden Garzon’s 3-pointer put Maryland’s lead back in double digits, before Okananwa fed Ozzy-Momodou Isimenme for an inside basket and followed with her own layup to push the lead to 48-33.

Up next

Princeton: Opens its home schedule on Wednesday night against Rice.

Maryland: Host Bethune Cookman on Thursday night.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.