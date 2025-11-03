Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ohio hosts Arkansas State…

Ohio hosts Arkansas State to begin season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 5:13 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Arkansas State in the season opener.

Ohio went 16-16 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats averaged 7.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Arkansas State finished 25-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up