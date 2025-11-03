Ohio hosts Arkansas State to begin season

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is…

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Arkansas State in the season opener.

Ohio went 16-16 overall last season while going 12-3 at home. The Bobcats averaged 7.2 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.6 turnovers per game last season.

Arkansas State finished 25-11 overall with an 8-6 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 14.3 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

