Ohio Bobcats start season at home against the Arkansas State Red Wolves

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:10 AM

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Bobcats

Athens, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio hosts Arkansas State in the season opener.

Ohio finished 16-16 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bobcats averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 8.8 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

Arkansas State finished 8-6 on the road and 25-11 overall a season ago. The Red Wolves averaged 79.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

