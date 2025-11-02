Northern Iowa Panthers start season at home against the North Dakota State Bison

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts…

North Dakota State Bison at Northern Iowa Panthers

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa hosts North Dakota State in the season opener.

Northern Iowa went 17-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

North Dakota State went 21-12 overall with a 6-7 record on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 69.8 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.