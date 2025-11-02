No. 7 Michigan Wolverines open season at home against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Michigan Wolverines Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -23; over/under is…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -23; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan hosts Oakland for the season opener.

Michigan went 27-10 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 71.5 points per game and shoot 40.1% from the field last season.

Oakland went 16-18 overall a season ago while going 6-11 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 12.1 points off of turnovers, 12.0 second-chance points and 6.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

