No. 7 Michigan Wolverines and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons square off

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (1-0) Detroit; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan takes…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) vs. Michigan Wolverines (1-0)

Detroit; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Michigan takes on Wake Forest in Detroit, Michigan.

Michigan finished 27-10 overall with a 10-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines gave up 71.5 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Wake Forest finished 21-11 overall with an 8-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Demon Deacons allowed opponents to score 68.0 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.