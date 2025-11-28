No. 5 UConn beats No. 13 Illinois 74-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Solo Ball scored 15 points and fifth-ranked UConn never trailed in beating No. 13 Illinois 74-61…

NEW YORK (AP) — Solo Ball scored 15 points and fifth-ranked UConn never trailed in beating No. 13 Illinois 74-61 on Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies (6-1) did not dominate Illinois like in the previous meeting when they scored 30 straight points in the Elite Eight on their way to the 2024 national title, but were more than effective enough until the final minutes when they let a 17-point lead slip to single digits.

UConn won for the ninth time in its last 11 games at the Garden and improved to 15-8 in the building under coach Danny Hurley.

Ball scored 13 points in the first half and made 6 of 14 shots. Malachi Smith added 14 points and nine assists and Alex Karaban had 12 points and nine rebounds. Freshman Braylon Mullins played 10 minutes and scored two points in his debut.

The Huskies shot 41% and made 10 of 28 3-pointers in their third game against a ranked opponent.

Kylan Boswell led Illinois (6-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. The Illini struggled to consistently hit shots until making a comeback attempt late in the second half. Tomislav Ivisic had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Leading-scorer Andrej Stojakovic was held to three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

The Huskies took a pair of 17-point leads midway through the second half before Illinois scored 11 straight to cut the deficit to 64-54 on a jumper by Ivisic with 6:18 left. Illinois sliced the lead to 66-59 on a 3 by Ivisic with 2:56 left. Smith threw in an off-balance deep 3 while being fouled and finished off a four-point play 49 seconds later to extend the Huskies’ lead.

UConn: Visits Kansas on Tuesday night.

Illinois: Faces No. 17 Tennessee on Dec. 6 in Nashville.

