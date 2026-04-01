Justin Gainey wants his hiring to unite NC State’s fanbase

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Gainey vowed Wednesday to bring toughness and stability back to N.C. State after his alma…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Justin Gainey vowed Wednesday to bring toughness and stability back to N.C. State after his alma mater suddenly had a coaching vacancy for the second year in a row.

The former Wolfpack guard said he can be a bridge to different eras of the program as he becomes a head coach for the first time.

“I’m humbled. I’m grateful and I’m ready,” Gainey said as he was formally introduced. “It’s a surreal moment for me. It’s like a dream come true that hasn’t fully set in.”

But it was really a reintroduction — billed as a homecoming celebration — to a player who was a staple in the N.C. State lineup for four seasons from 1996-2000.

“It’s time for us to have that home feel that we deserve,” Gainey said.

The hiring comes less than a week after Will Wade’s agent informed N.C. State officials that he was leaving following one season to return to LSU. N.C. State athletic director Boo Corrigan was tasked with finding the next coach, but Gainey had been involved in the interview process last year, so much of the vetting had taken place.

Corrigan seemed relieved to have someone on board with Wolfpack ties.

“Welcome home,” he said.

Many of the boosters who attended what was billed as a “closed event” but had elements of a pep rally were pleased that one of their own would occupy the coaching position.

“It’s a full-circle moment to say a former player became coach,” said TJ Warren, a former N.C. State and NBA player who attended the formal introduction.

Without directly addressing Wade’s abrupt departure and the hurt feelings associated with that, Corrigan said Gainey’s arrival should be celebrated as a sign of “the right moral compass for this fan base, who understands what N.C. State is all about.”

While Wade’s introduction in March 2025 came with plenty of bravado, Gainey was more grounded — perhaps in line with how he played when he was in a Wolfpack uniform.

“I’m going to bring that toughness,” he said.

Gainey, 49, spent the past four seasons as associate head coach under Rick Barnes at Tennessee. He’ll leave behind the rigors of the Southeastern Conference to compete amid the tradition-rich area of North Carolina that includes Atlantic Coast Conference neighbors Duke and North Carolina.

“I understand what being on Tobacco Road is all about,” Gainey said.

Gainey, an in-state product of a Greensboro Day School program that regularly churns out Division I players, said he’ll make in-state recruiting a priority and branch out from there. He said tapping into the transfer portal will be part of the process in building a roster, but he stressed a no-exceptions philosophy of examining the character of any players he signs.

And, of course, success on the court will be among the goals.

“We’re in this to win championships,” Gainey said.

N.C. State went 20-14 under Wade, reaching the NCAA Tournament’s First Four before a second loss of the season to Texas for its eighth defeat in the final 10 games. The Wolfpack, who made a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 in November, tied for seventh place in the ACC.

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