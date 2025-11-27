No. 5 LSU Tigers play the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (2-4) vs. LSU Tigers (6-0) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5…

Marist Red Foxes (2-4) vs. LSU Tigers (6-0)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU takes on Marist at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Tigers have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. LSU averages 111.8 points and has outscored opponents by 56.8 points per game.

The Red Foxes are 2-4 in non-conference play. Marist has a 0-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

LSU averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: MiLaysia Fulwiley is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Justine Henry is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Karly Fischer is averaging 11.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.