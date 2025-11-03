Live Radio
No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Houston Christian Huskies at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian for the season opener.

LSU went 31-6 overall with a 20-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 37.0% from the field last season.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall with a 0-14 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 49.1 points per game while shooting 35.4% from the field and 24.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

