No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian to tip off season

Houston Christian Huskies at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian for the season opener.

LSU went 31-6 overall with a 20-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 65.7 points per game and shoot 37.0% from the field last season.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall with a 0-14 record on the road a season ago. The Huskies averaged 49.1 points per game while shooting 35.4% from the field and 24.1% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

