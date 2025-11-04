Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » No. 5 LSU hosts…

No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian to begin season

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:44 AM

Houston Christian Huskies at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU opens the season at home against Houston Christian.

LSU finished 20-1 at home a season ago while going 31-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.3 assists per game on 31.9 made field goals last season.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall a season ago while going 0-14 on the road. The Huskies averaged 49.1 points per game last season, 23.1 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up