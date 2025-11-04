No. 5 LSU hosts Houston Christian to begin season

Houston Christian Huskies at LSU Tigers Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU opens the…

Houston Christian Huskies at LSU Tigers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU opens the season at home against Houston Christian.

LSU finished 20-1 at home a season ago while going 31-6 overall. The Tigers averaged 15.3 assists per game on 31.9 made field goals last season.

Houston Christian went 6-23 overall a season ago while going 0-14 on the road. The Huskies averaged 49.1 points per game last season, 23.1 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

