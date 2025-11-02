Live Radio
No. 24 Wisconsin tips off season at home against Campbell

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -20; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin hosts Campbell in the season opener.

Wisconsin finished 27-10 overall last season while going 14-3 at home. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

Campbell finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Fighting Camels shot 43.9% from the field and 32.2% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

