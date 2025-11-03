Live Radio
No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers open season at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels at Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -20.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin begins the season at home against Campbell.

Wisconsin went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 27-10 overall. The Badgers averaged 80.1 points per game last season, 31.0 in the paint, 11.6 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

Campbell went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 7-10 on the road. The Fighting Camels averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 43.9% from the field and 32.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

