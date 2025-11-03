Live Radio
No. 21 Gonzaga hosts Texas Southern to start season

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:42 AM

Texas Southern Tigers at Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spokane, Washington; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -27.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Gonzaga hosts Texas Southern for the season opener.

Gonzaga went 26-9 overall a season ago while going 12-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 86.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Texas Southern went 12-7 in SWAC action and 6-12 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

