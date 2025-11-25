No. 2 South Carolina plays Duke

Duke Blue Devils (3-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duke and No.…

Duke Blue Devils (3-3) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke and No. 2 South Carolina play at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks ninth in college basketball allowing 49.2 points per game while holding opponents to 27.0% shooting.

The Blue Devils have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Duke scores 69.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.5 points per game.

South Carolina makes 56.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 22.6 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (33.9%). Duke has shot at a 41.3% rate from the field this season, 14.3 percentage points greater than the 27.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is shooting 61.3% and averaging 19.8 points for the Gamecocks. Tessa Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Ashlon Jackson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Toby Fournier is averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.8 blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

