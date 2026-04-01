Kyle Green’s fourth stint at Northern Iowa comes with the top job and a 5-year contract

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Kyle Green, who has had three stints as an assistant at Northern Iowa, will return…

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Kyle Green, who has had three stints as an assistant at Northern Iowa, will return to the Panthers as the head men’s basketball coach after spending the past five years on Iowa State’s staff.

The school on Wednesday announced Green as the successor to longtime coach Ben Jacobson, who left to take the Utah State job.

UNI athletic director Megan Franklin said Green, whose college coaching career spans more than 30 years across multiple NCAA divisions, agreed to a five-year contract. Terms were not disclosed.

Green was an assistant at UNI under Greg McDermott from 2001-03 and from 2006-11 and 2012-21 under Jacobson. He was head coach at Division III Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2011-12.

UNI won four Missouri Valley Conference tournaments and three regular-season championships with Green on the staff. He was with the Panthers during their 2010 NCAA Sweet 16 run that included upset wins over UNLV and top-seeded Kansas.

“This is more than just a school or job to me and my family,” Green said. “It is a home. A place that has given so much more to our family than we could ever give back. A school with unparalleled history in men’s basketball. A tradition built by hall of fame coaches in Eldon Miller, Greg McDermott and Ben Jacobson. Coaches who I am fortunate to say are also mentors of mine. I don’t take the honor of carrying the torch forward lightly and cannot wait to get started.”

In addition to Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Green has been a head coach at Division II schools Lewis University and Western Colorado.

UNI was 23-13 this past season, won the Missouri Valley tournament and lost to St. John’s in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

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