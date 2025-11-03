No. 14 Arkansas hosts Southern for season opener

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas Razorbacks Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM…

Southern Jaguars at Arkansas Razorbacks

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -24.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas starts the season at home against Southern.

Arkansas finished 13-4 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Razorbacks gave up 71.4 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Southern finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 9-10 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.