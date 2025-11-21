No. 12 Kentucky hosts Loyola (MD) following Theodosiou’s 21-point showing

Loyola (MD) visits No. 12 Kentucky after Jacob Theodosiou scored 21 points in Loyola (MD)'s 92-78 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-4) at Kentucky Wildcats (3-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -34.5; over/under is 155.5

The Wildcats have gone 3-0 at home. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 19.2 assists per game led by Jasper Johnson averaging 3.2.

The Greyhounds have gone 0-2 away from home. Loyola (MD) is 1-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Kentucky averages 87.4 points, 15.2 more per game than the 72.2 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Aberdeen is shooting 49.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Wildcats. Collin Chandler is averaging 11.0 points.

Theodosiou is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Braeden Speed is averaging 13.7 points and 4.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

