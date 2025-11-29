No. 11 Iowa takes on Fairfield, looks for 8th straight win

Fairfield Stags (4-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa comes…

Fairfield Stags (4-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Iowa comes into a matchup with Fairfield as winners of seven straight games.

The Hawkeyes have gone 4-0 at home. Iowa has a 5-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Stags are 1-0 in road games. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Kaety L’Amoreaux averaging 6.2.

Iowa makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Fairfield scores 24.4 more points per game (78.0) than Iowa gives up to opponents (53.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Heiden is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 12.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 56.7%.

L’Amoreaux averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Meghan Andersen is averaging 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.