No. 10 Florida Gators and the TCU Horned Frogs square off in San Diego, California

TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) vs. Florida Gators (4-1)

San Diego; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -13.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: TCU and No. 10 Florida play at Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California.

The Gators are 4-1 in non-conference play. Florida has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Horned Frogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. TCU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Florida scores 86.2 points, 22.6 more per game than the 63.6 TCU gives up. TCU scores 10.8 more points per game (80.0) than Florida gives up (69.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Gators. Urban Klavzar is averaging 7.2 points.

Jayden Pierre is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Horned Frogs. Micah Robinson is averaging 10.8 points and 6.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

