Niagara hosts Detroit Mercy after Hawkins’ 22-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (1-6) at Niagara Purple Eagles (2-4)

Lewiston, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara hosts Detroit Mercy after Justin Hawkins scored 22 points in Niagara’s 80-70 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Purple Eagles have gone 1-0 in home games. Niagara has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Titans are 0-5 in road games. Detroit Mercy has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Niagara is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 72.7 points per game, 2.8 fewer than the 75.5 Niagara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Page is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Trenton Walters is averaging 11.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 12.3 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

