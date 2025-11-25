Nebraska takes on Winthrop after Sandfort’s 21-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -16.5; over/under is…

Winthrop Eagles (3-3) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-0)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -16.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska hosts Winthrop after Pryce Sandfort scored 21 points in Nebraska’s 86-85 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cornhuskers have gone 3-0 at home. Nebraska ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 19.8 assists per game led by Sam Hoiberg averaging 4.0.

The Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Winthrop has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sandfort is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Cornhuskers. Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Daylen Berry is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Kareem Rozier is averaging 14.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

