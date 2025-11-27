Murray State faces George Mason

George Mason Patriots (5-2) vs. Murray State Racers (4-2) Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State…

George Mason Patriots (5-2) vs. Murray State Racers (4-2)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State takes on George Mason in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Racers are 4-2 in non-conference play. Murray State is ninth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 80.0 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Patriots have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. George Mason is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 38.2%.

Murray State scores 82.0 points, 21.4 more per game than the 60.6 George Mason allows. George Mason’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.8 percentage points lower than Murray State has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is shooting 52.1% and averaging 18.0 points for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 17.2 points.

Zahirah Walton is averaging 19.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.