Miami (FL) faces No. 9 BYU

BYU Cougars (4-1) vs. Miami Hurricanes (5-1)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -9.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 BYU and Miami (FL) square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Hurricanes are 5-1 in non-conference play. Miami (FL) averages 92.2 points and has outscored opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Cougars are 4-1 in non-conference play. BYU is eighth in the Big 12 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keba Keita averaging 1.8.

Miami (FL) averages 92.2 points, 23.6 more per game than the 68.6 BYU gives up. BYU averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Miami (FL) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Reneau is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Tre Donaldson is averaging 16.5 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 53.8%.

Richie Saunders is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cougars. AJ Dybantsa is averaging 19.8 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

