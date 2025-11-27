Merrimack visits Pennsylvania after Roberts’ 30-point game

Merrimack Warriors (2-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Merrimack after Ethan…

Merrimack Warriors (2-4) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Merrimack after Ethan Roberts scored 30 points in Pennsylvania’s 84-68 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Quakers have gone 2-0 in home games. Pennsylvania ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by TJ Power averaging 6.2.

The Warriors are 1-3 on the road. Merrimack is ninth in the MAAC scoring 65.5 points per game and is shooting 36.8%.

Pennsylvania is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Merrimack allows to opponents. Merrimack’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points lower than Pennsylvania has given up to its opponents (43.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 24.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Quakers. Power is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 41.4%.

Ernest Shelton averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Kevair Kennedy is averaging 13.3 points.

