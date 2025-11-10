Marquette Golden Eagles to square off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Tuesday

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Marquette. Minnesota…

Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Marquette.

Minnesota finished 25-11 overall last season while going 14-4 at home. The Golden Gophers shot 44.0% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Marquette went 21-11 overall last season while going 7-8 on the road. The Golden Eagles shot 42.8% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.